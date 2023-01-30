HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

NCI-AIIMS to be connected with Delhi’s airport: Haryana Chief Secy

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said National Cancer Institute-AIIMS in Jhajjar will soon be connected to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport through the Dwarka Expressway.

This project will be carried out with the construction of the Greenfield Corridor.

Keeping in view the hospital requirements, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to explore the possibilities for turning the hospital campus into a mini-city which would fulfil all requirements, including shopping complex, schools and other institutes.

He also directed the officers to add more inputs in the master plan for the area development around AIIMS.

Reviewing the development plan of AIIMS, Kaushal said the state government is making efforts to ensure its construction as per the international standards.

He directed the Transport Department to increase the frequency of roadways bus service from NCI AIIMS to ISBT Delhi, Metro station AIIMS, Badli, Najafgarh and Rohtak.

20230130-185004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Appoint full-fledged Guv for Goa to tackle Covid crisis: Opp

    J&K records 155 new cases as Covid surges

    Spain relaxes Covid curbs

    Covid deaths cross 35,000 in Karnataka