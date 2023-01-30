Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said National Cancer Institute-AIIMS in Jhajjar will soon be connected to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport through the Dwarka Expressway.

This project will be carried out with the construction of the Greenfield Corridor.

Keeping in view the hospital requirements, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to explore the possibilities for turning the hospital campus into a mini-city which would fulfil all requirements, including shopping complex, schools and other institutes.

He also directed the officers to add more inputs in the master plan for the area development around AIIMS.

Reviewing the development plan of AIIMS, Kaushal said the state government is making efforts to ensure its construction as per the international standards.

He directed the Transport Department to increase the frequency of roadways bus service from NCI AIIMS to ISBT Delhi, Metro station AIIMS, Badli, Najafgarh and Rohtak.

