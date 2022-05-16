The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has said five new appointees will take oath as members of the tribunal on Tuesday.

Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, retd. judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Rakesh Kumar, retd. judge, Patna High Court; Justice M. Satyanarayan Murthy, sitting judge, Andra Pradesh High Court; Barun Mishra, IAS, retd. secretary, Department of justice and Naresh Salecha, IRAS, Member (finance), Railway Board will be the new members, the NCLAT said in a notification.

The oath-taking ceremony will start at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, it stated.

