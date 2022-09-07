BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NCLT allows Zee to hold shareholders’ meeting for proposed merger with Sony

NewsWire
0
0

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed Zee Entertainment to conduct the shareholders’ meeting for the proposed merger with Sony.

“The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed in its order that a meeting of the equity shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. be convened and held on Friday, October 14, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed merger of the company with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited),” said a Zee Entertainment spokesperson.

As per earlier reports by an international news agency, a merger between the Indian unit of Japan’s Sony and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV enterprise will potentially hurt competition by having “unparalleled bargaining power”, the country’s antitrust body found in an initial review.

The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) August 3 notice to the two companies had said that the watchdog is of the view that a further investigation is merited, the reports said.

Sony and Zee in December last year had decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms to create a powerhouse.

20220907-202203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Credit card expenses by Indian subsidiary of a multinational corporation liable...

    HP completes $3.3 bn acquisition of hybrid work solutions provider Poly

    Amid online boom, industry bigwigs on shopping spree for internet-based companies

    BSE’s consolidated net profits up 86% in Q3FY22