NCLT building waterlogged, advocates & litigants asked not to come for physical hearing

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday issued an official notice asking advocates and litigants not to come for physical hearing after its building was waterlogged by the heavy rains lashing the national capital since the past two days.

“No adverse order be passed. The benches shall attend the matters through Virtual Hearing mode,” said the notice issued by Joint Registrar Kamal Sultanpuri.

The notice furthersaid that the NCLT building has been waterlogged and is being inspected by the Central Public Works Department for civil and electric faults.

In the meantime, the Tribunal will conduct its proceedings through virtual hearing mode.

Ihe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for moderate rain to hit the national capital on Monday after the initial monsoon downpour on Saturday and Sunday broke a 41-year record.

