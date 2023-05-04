BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NCLT reserves order on Go First’s insolvency plea, crew stranded at various locations as flights suspended

NewsWire
0
0

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on the cash-strapped airline Go First’s plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A two-member bench headed by President, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar after a day-long hearing, reserved its order as the airline’s lessors opposed its request for initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings, reports said.

The lessors opposed the airline’s plea, saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them, as per the reports.

Meanwhile with Go First having suspended its flights till May 5, several of its crew members, both pilots and cabin crew, are learnt to be stranded at different locations within the country as well as abroad.

Several flights scheduled for locations in South-east Asia and Middle East have been suspended by Go First, which led to crew members being left stranded in places like Bangkok, Phuket and Muscat, reports quoting sources said.

They further said that the situation for these crew members is all the more pressing as they cannot step outside airports, since they don’t have the necessary permissions.

20230504-185804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Income Tax Department conducts searches in Delhi, Haryana

    Workers, investors of Sahara stage protest against SEBI

    Decline in demand for MGNREGA emanating from growth in rural economy

    IKEA, Rockefeller Foundation collaborate to set up $1bn global platform