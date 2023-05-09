BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NCLT to decide on Go Airlines insolvency petition on Wednesday

NewsWire
0
0

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will on Wednesday decide on the admissibility of Go Airlines (India) Ltd’s voluntary insolvency petition.

According to the cause list published by the NCLT, the Principal Bench at New Delhi will decide on the two petitions filed by the airline – one under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the other under Section 60(5) of IBC.

Blaming the global aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney of not providing spare engines for defective ones resulting in the grounding of nearly half of its fleet, Go Airlines had approached NCLT with a petition for resolution on May 2.

Hearing the petition on May 4, the NCLT had reserved its orders.

Airline’s Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona told IANS that the airline promoters -the Wadia group – are interested to be in the business and the purpose of approaching the NCLT is to retain the aircraft as the lessors are taking action to repossess them.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the lessors for Go Airlines are approaching other airlines to lease their planes.

20230509-221602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spanish sanitaryware major Roca plans Rs 50cr capex in India

    Union Budget expected to focus on increase in limits for basic...

    Despite pandemic, India’s fintech sector matched 2020 growth in 6 months

    Passenger traffic steadily rising in Shillong Airport