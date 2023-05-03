BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NCLT to hear Go First’s insolvency plea on Thursday

NewsWire
0
0

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear cash-strapped carrier Go First’s insolvency plea on Thursday (May 4).

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney’s “faulty engines” for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

Go First had also announced suspension of all its flight operations from May 3 to May 5.

Its CEO Kaushik Khona had confirmed on Tuesday that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT.

Go First owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore, its bankruptcy filing showed.

20230503-214602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sundram Fasteners to invest Rs 200 crore to cater to $250...

    Adani Electricity launches green tariff initiative to switch to renewable energy

    SPVs formed by pvt parties for execution of PPP projects not...