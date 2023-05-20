INDIA

NCP activists ‘mourn’ the ‘passing’ of Rs 2000-denomination notes

Hundreds of activists of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) raised slogans and mourned the sudden “demise” of the Rs 2000-currency notes that shall be out of circulation after September 30, here on Saturday.

The activists led by Pune NCP President Prashant Jagtap and other activists like Pradeep Deshmukh, Mrinalini Vani, Balasaheb Bodke, Sushma Satpute, Ajinkya Palkar, Shalini Jagtap, Mahesh Hande, Kuldeep Sharma, Shubham Matale and others paid “condolences” to the passing of the country’s highest-denomination currency note.

Delivering a “condolence” speech, Prashant Jagtap said that on Friday, the government issued a statement announcing the removal of Rs 2000 note.

This is for the second time when the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were also abruptly yanked off the markets after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

“Another round of demonetisation has been implemented in the entire country and the people are compelled to take up the arduous task of exchanging the Rs 2000 notes,” said Jagtap.

Other speakers said that in the first demonetisation, the government had claimed it would destroy black money and terror and wanted to know “what will be achieved by this second demonetisation of Rs 2000-notes”.

When the Rs 2000-currency bills were meant to be withdrawn like this and create economic turbulence, “then what was the need to print and introduce them originally,” asked another speaker.

The NCP “mourners” raised slogans like “return the note with chip in it”, “rest in peace”, “Modi Government, U-Turn government,” etc.

