Going to the next level, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking an “independent” probe into Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaris recent comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that have sparked protests in the state.

NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that he has shot off a letter to the President asking her “to conduct an independent enquiry” in the matter that has enraged the people of the state.

Tapase has urged President Murmu “to issue the necessary directions or effect necessary change wherein the dignity” of the Maharashtra Governor’s office is maintained.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar sternly said that the Governor has no right to continue his post and sought his removal.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great role model on how to use power for peoples’ welfare and not selfish interests. These ideals have inspired Maharashtra and the rest of the country, and will continue to do so for time immemorial,” declared Pawar.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said that Maharashtra is a leading state in the country and its governors are supposed to give directions to the state government people and is looked upon as an ideal by the rest of the country, but lamented the scenario here.

Former NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad has demanded the immediate recall of the Governor, saying: “We don’t need this Governor… Its high time this baggage is wrapped up and sent back.”

Demanding Koshyari’s removal, the party’s National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto said even in the past he has resorted to such controversial utterances that have hurt the sentiments of the people here.

At a function in Aurangabad last week where Sharad Pawar was also present, the Governor referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as “an icon of the old era” and then termed the late Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the current Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as “modern-day icons”, sparking a furore in the state’s political circles.

In his speech, the Governor said: “In the past, when you are asked who is your icon, the answer used to be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose or Mahatma Gandhi. But in Maharashtra, you don’t need to look far… There are many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajs was (an icon) of the olden times, in modern times there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari.”

While the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party has defended Koshyari, all parties, including the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, others like Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Sambhaji Brigade, Jijau Brigade, the direct descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and others have slammed the Governor.

20221122-063121