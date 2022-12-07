Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour between Karnataka BJP MPs and those from the opposition NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena over the incidents of violent clashes on Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

Both NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) leaders later walked out of the House.

The trouble began when NCP’s Supriya Sule, while citing violent incidents which have taken place in the border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka, said that Marathi people were being beaten up when they tried to enter Karnataka.

She said that despite both the states being ruled by the BJP, the Karnataka chief minister had spoken against the people of Maharashtra.

Alleging that there was a conspiracy against Maharashtra, Sule said, “The people of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This can’t be allowed. This is one country. I urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah to speak up.”

The Karnataka BJP MPs also got up and protested against Sule’s comments.

Amid the bedlam, Shiv Sena and NCP MPs started raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

As Speaker Om Birla sought order in the House, leaders from the NCP and Shiv Sena staged a walkout.

