INDIA

NCP-BJP leaders clash in LS over violent incidents at Maha-K’taka border

NewsWire
0
0

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour between Karnataka BJP MPs and those from the opposition NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena over the incidents of violent clashes on Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

Both NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) leaders later walked out of the House.

The trouble began when NCP’s Supriya Sule, while citing violent incidents which have taken place in the border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka, said that Marathi people were being beaten up when they tried to enter Karnataka.

She said that despite both the states being ruled by the BJP, the Karnataka chief minister had spoken against the people of Maharashtra.

Alleging that there was a conspiracy against Maharashtra, Sule said, “The people of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This can’t be allowed. This is one country. I urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah to speak up.”

The Karnataka BJP MPs also got up and protested against Sule’s comments.

Amid the bedlam, Shiv Sena and NCP MPs started raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

As Speaker Om Birla sought order in the House, leaders from the NCP and Shiv Sena staged a walkout.

20221207-145004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra government, employees talks fail to end deadlock

    Clear weather forecast in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

    ‘High time the world comes together to defeat all threats’, PM...

    ‘Financial creditors forego 70% of Rs 7.90 lakh cr under insolvency...