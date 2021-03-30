Sparking fresh health concerns, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, who has been unwell since Sunday, was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital here after he developed fresh abdominal pains, a top party leader said on Tuesday.

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that Pawar, who was due to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday “since he is experiencing some pain again”.

As per the previous plans revealed by Malik on Monday, Pawar, 80, was scheduled to undergo an endoscopy and surgery for gallbladder stones on Wednesday.

Earlier, the octogenarian but agile leader was on blood thinner medication, which has been stopped now due to this issue, said Malik.

Several prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, singer Lata Mangeshkar and others, have enquired after Pawar’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

–IANS

