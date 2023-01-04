INDIA

NCP leader injured in road accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde was injured in a road accident in his home district Beed early on Wednesday, his aides said.

Munde, 47, suffered injuries in his chest and limbs and was rushed to Mumbai in an air ambulance this afternoon and admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital.

The nephew of the late Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Gopinath Munde and cousin of BJP leader Pankaja Munde and MP Pritam Munde, Munde assured in a social media post that there was nothing to worry about his condition after the “minor accident” that his vehicle suffered in Parli town after it lost control.

“While returning home after a day of public events in my constituency and meetings with workers, my car suffered a small accident at Azad Chowk in Parli after the driver lost control of the vehicle. I have received minor injuries in the chest and doctors have advised me to rest,” he said.

NCP leaders expressed concern and enquired after the wellbeing of Munde, who is considered close to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, and is a former minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

