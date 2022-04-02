INDIA

NCP leader Nawab Malik moves SC challenging Bombay HC order

NewsWire
0
0

Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court, which declined his interim bail in a habeas corpus petition. Malik has claimed his arrest was completely illegal.

On March 15, the Bombay high court rejected Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Malik is in judicial custody till April 4 and he was arrested on February 23 based on an FIR registered against terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The High Court held that Malik was arrested by the ED, and subsequently remanded to custody following due process and there was no reason for it to pass any interim order for his release.

Denying relief to Malik, the High Court had said that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make it illegal or wrong.

Malik has claimed that the High Court refusing to grant him interim release is in violation of the settled position in Arnab Goswami vs Maharashtra government case. The plea contended that his petition was strictly on the law, and the High Court could not have given prima facie finding regarding Section 3 of PMLA, without giving reasons.

The ED has alleged that Munira Plumber’s prime property in Kurla, worth Rs 300 crore as per current market value, was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, a company purportedly owned by his family members. The ED has claimed that this was done in connivance with Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

In his plea in the top court, Malik claimed his arrest was illegal and violated his fundamental rights, as well as statutory provisions, and he was entitled to writ of habeas corpus.

20220402-185002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Acid attack survivors reopen their cafe in Agra

    Kerala logs 1,193 Covid cases as panel set to deliberate on...

    Centre to provide 30 ventilators, 20 oxygen concentrators for North MCD’s...

    BJP set to return in UP with handsome win aided with...