NCP legislator Thomas K.Thomas and his wife were on Thursday booked after a woman worker of the party filed a complaint against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Kerala.

In her complaint to Haripad police, R.B. Jisha, a member of the Women’s wing of the NCP, said that on December 9, she was told she looked black as a crow at a meeting of the party in Alappuzha district.

Jisha has also provided evidence on the sequence of events when she was allegedly abused using castiest remarks.

Thomas and his wife Sherly Thomas are named in the complaint, however, they claimed: “We came under duress during the meeting.”

20221215-120202