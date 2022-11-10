Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena-UBT have expressed solidarity with and joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently traversing through Maharashtra, party leaders said here on Thursday.

NCP State President Jayant Patil, ex-Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad and MP Supriya Sule, along with a large number of party activists, joined the BJY in Nanded town on Thursday where Rahul Gandhi will address a massive rally.

On Friday, Shiv Sena-UBT’s Aditya Thackeray and a delegation of other leaders and their workers from Nanded and surrounding regions will join the BJY and march with Gandhi.

Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut – who was released from jail custody on Wednesday – said on Thursday morning that he would attend the BJY if his health permits.

Leaders and activists from various other state and Left parties are also expected to take part in the BJY over the next few days which will go around 5 districts and six Lok Sabha seats before moving on to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh after two weeks.

