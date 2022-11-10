INDIA

NCP, Shiv Sena-UBT joining Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

NewsWire
0
0

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena-UBT have expressed solidarity with and joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently traversing through Maharashtra, party leaders said here on Thursday.

NCP State President Jayant Patil, ex-Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad and MP Supriya Sule, along with a large number of party activists, joined the BJY in Nanded town on Thursday where Rahul Gandhi will address a massive rally.

On Friday, Shiv Sena-UBT’s Aditya Thackeray and a delegation of other leaders and their workers from Nanded and surrounding regions will join the BJY and march with Gandhi.

Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut – who was released from jail custody on Wednesday – said on Thursday morning that he would attend the BJY if his health permits.

Leaders and activists from various other state and Left parties are also expected to take part in the BJY over the next few days which will go around 5 districts and six Lok Sabha seats before moving on to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh after two weeks.

20221110-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atrocities on women highest in BJP-ruled states: Maha Cong

    PM Modi to address grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2022’

    St. Peter’s Basilica-themed Durga Puja pandal a major attraction

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.88 cr of NSCN (IM) members