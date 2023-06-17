INDIA

NCP to launch silver jubilee celebrations next week

With a new crack team installed and clear cut responsibilities assigned, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is now set to celebrate its milestone silver jubilee year from next week.

State NCP President Jayant Patil announced that the celebrations will take place on June 21 at the Shanmukhananda Hall in King’s Circle, central Mumbai.

The NCP had planned to celebrate the 24th foundation day and stepping into the silver jubilee year on June 9 at Kedgaon in Ahmednagar district.

However, it was postponed in view of the Biparjoy cyclone building up along the west coast of India.

The June 21 grand celebratory event comes ahead of the June 23 meeting of the national Opposition parties scheduled in Patna, which will be attended by NCP President Sharad Pawar.

This is the first time in the NCP’s history when the supremo Pawar will be flanked by two National Working Presidents and the meet will chalk out the party’s future political and electoral strategies.

Boasting of an impressive political track record, the NCP has remained in power for nearly 17-and-half years since its founding — earlier with Congress for 15 years, and later two-and-half years as a Maha Vikas Aghadi ally with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

