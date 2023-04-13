New Delhi, April 13 (IANSlife) Born out of the objective to inspire, encourage, and support Marathi theatre, the NCPA’s Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav returns this summer from May 5-7.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Films said: “The NCPA is proud to announce that Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav 2023 will open with the winning entry of Darpan. At the 2022 festival, we announced our intention for the festival to support new work in Marathi. It is vitally important that the craft of playwriting and the creation of original work be celebrated and supported, and we thank Shilpa Kumar for her wonderful support and her enthusiasm for Marathi Theatre at the NCPA.”

The three-day festival is a melange of plays, readings, campus tours, talks, and discussions by Marathi theatre experts. The line-up will be a mix of popular as well as experimental plays from a variety of established and up-and-coming theatre groups.

The process to choose a play through NCPA’s new writing initiative, Darpan, for production, was meticulously planned and executed.

“From 55 scripts, 1 has been chosen. Our panel of esteemed mentors has read, re-read, debated, and decided on the script that will be produced. This year we will be opening Pratibimb with Darpan’s winning play Kalgitura, written by Datta Patil, directed by Sachin Shinde, and produced by the NCPA,” added Guthrie.

The NCPA aims to pull in a non-Marathi-speaking audience as well, “As with last year’s festival, all plays will have subtitles in English to allow audiences outside of the Marathi community to come and enjoy these fantastic plays. This year, the festival has grown to include more masterclasses, talks, readings, food, and performances. Our intention is to celebrate the rich tradition of Marathi theatre while also providing a platform for new and exciting work,” Guthrie concluded.

True to its name, Pratibimb offers a reflection of the vibrant tradition of theatre in Maharashtra, known for its thought-provoking themes that present the world around us in a new light.

