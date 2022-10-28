New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANSlife) The NCPA’s Nakshatra Dance Festival returns with some of the most memorable productions from the last decade, as well as some new works by masters of the form. The festival aims to feature unique group choreographies. This year’s festival will feature outstanding performances by renowned choreographers and performers with their respective dance institutions.

Odissi by Ratikant Mohapatra and Srjan

A 40-year-long association with Odissi, including years of training and experience with his father and guru, Kelucharan Mohapatra, has left its unique imprint on Ratikant Mohapatra. As Director of Srjan (Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Nrityabasa), he has single-handedly created a world-class dance institute, attracting students from all over the globe for a comprehensive and dedicated learning methodology of Odissi. In his role as a choreographer, he has conceived more than 67 original works, characterized by neoclassical choreographic innovations, attractive musical arrangements, experimental lighting, and stagecraft, all within the boundaries of the idiom of Odissi.

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: 27 October 2022 | 6:30 p.m.

Price: Member Price- Rs.360 & 270/- Non-Member Price- Rs.400 & 300/-

Duration: 90 mins

Kathak by Kumudini Lakhia’s Kadamb and Bharatanatyam by Leela Samson & Spanda

Kumudini Lakhia, one of Kathak’s living luminaries, is known for her unparalleled technical expertise and artistry. Leela Samson received the impetus for her growth as a dancer from Kalakshetra, Chennai, where she was a student, while also studying at Besant Theosophical High School. In 1995, she launched the Spanda Dance Company with a performance in Delhi that was hailed as ‘path-breaking’. Spanda performs in India and around the world ‘doing performances of the abstract and symbolic, of the traditional and contemporary, without forsaking the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam.’

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date & Time: 29 October 2022 | 5:00 p.m.

Price: Member Price- Rs.675, 450 & 270/- (Inclusive of GST) Non-Member Price- Rs.750, 500 & 300/- (Inclusive of GST)

Duration: 90 mins

‘Ramayana’ by Kalakshetra Foundation

Last but not the least, an iconic production choreographed by Rukmini Devi Arundale. The audience will also get to witness the new genre created by Arundale which is dance dramas that are distinct from Kathakali, Yakshaganas, or any other existing dance-theatre form.

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date & Time: 30 October 2022 | 5:00 p.m.

Price: Member Price- Rs 675, 450 & 270/- (Inclusive of GST) Non-Member Price- Rs.750, 500 & 300/- (Inclusive of GST)

Duration: 90 mins

