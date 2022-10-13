New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANSlife) A line up of fun and frollic week ahead with NCPA’s specially curated events which includes International Music, Indian Music, Film & Screenings, Western Classical Music, Dance, and so much more.

The events are scheduled from 12th October- 20th October 2022.

Reality Check – Special Screening

Documentary Film. An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective. The NCPA has revived the Reality Check film series, which was started in 2014, to promote and encourage documentary filmmakers in India, whose work reflects life and culture in the country today in a provocative blend of creativity and integrity. The Master: Shyam Benegal9 (English Film) will be screened and the screening will be followed by a discussion.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre

When: 13 October 2022 | 6:30 pm

Duration: 90 mins

SOI Autumn 2022: Die Fledermaus

3 performances, 100 performers! A fully staged opera is back at the NCPA! The plot begins on New Year’s Eve when Eisenstein is sentenced to jail for punching a police officer. He decides to evade jail for one night so that he can go to Prince Orlofsky’s lavish party with his friend Falke, however without telling his wife, Rosalinde. Tipped off about her husband’s plan, Rosalinde follows him to the ball, disguised as a Hungarian countess. Adele, their maid, also feigns an excuse to be released from work that night so that she can also go to the ball, disguised as a Russian actress named Olga. Much fun and frivolity ensue, in what remains one of Strauss’ most beloved works and a favourite with audiences around the globe. Sung in German with English subtitles. An NCPA Presentation. This performance is a production of the Hungarian State Opera.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

When: 14 October 2022 | 7:00 pm | 16 October 2022 | 5:00 pm

Price: Member Price- Rs.6750, 5400, 4320, 2970, 2250 & 1350/- | Non-Member Price- Rs.7500, 6000, 4800, 3300, 2500 & 1500/-

Duration: Approx 180 mins

SOI Autumn 2022: Bank Ban

Concert performance. Music by Ferenc Erkel. Sung in Hungarian with English subtitles. The performance is a production of the Hungarian State Opera. This program will run for approximately for120 mins with one intermission.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

When: 15 October 2022 | 7:00 pm

Duration: Approx 120 mins

Best of World Music | Surya by Taufiq Qureshi

Surya is a collaborative fusion of ethnic Indian classical and world music. Surya explores world music, taking inspiration primarily from Indian classical music, and also from other genres like jazz, folk music, and cultural elements of Afro, Latin, and contemporary music.

Where: Tata Theatre

When: 15 October 2022 | 6:30 pm

Price: Member- Rs.1,080, 900, 720 & 450/- (Plus GST) | Non-Member Price- Rs.1,200, 1,000, 800 & 500/- (Plus GST)

NCPA-HSBC Music Workshop Management Life skills from a perspective of a performer by Dr. Anand Nadkarni

It is a free online workshop. This workshop aims at helping artists understand the importance of psychosocial life skills in the development of their careers.

Where: Online Workshop on Zoom

When: 15 October 2022 | 11:00 am-3:00 pm

Short Film Corner

White Wall Screenings (WWS) was founded in 2017 as a community to facilitate a conversation between short filmmakers and film connoisseurs. WWS has successfully showcased more than 300 short films and conducts workshops, masterclasses, and conversations around filmmaking and films. Three movies will be screened on this day.

Where: Little Theatre

When: 19 October 2022 | 6:30 pm

Bon Voyage

An NCPA and Korean Cultural Centre Presentation. The work Bon Voyage (Have a good trip!) expresses the cultural and musical inspiration that the ensemble ID received from their travels in Korea as well as outside of Korea, with music created by expanding the expression and framework of Korean traditional music. Ki Mun Nam, YoungBin Oh, HongSub Kim, SeungRyoul Jung & JinGyu Kim will be the artists for the evening.

Where: Experimental Theatre

When: 19 October 2022 | 7:00 pm

Duration: 60 mins

Movies Under the Stars- Notorious (1946)

An NCPA & Film Heritage Foundation Presentation. Notorious is ranked as one of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpieces.

Where: Little Theatre

When: 20 October 2022 | 6:30 pm

Duration: 101 mins

