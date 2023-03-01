New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) With a complex history spanning more than three millennia, Indian music has always held a prominent position in the world of art.

The NCPA features a wide range of artists, from up-and-coming to top-ranking and living legends, and incorporates all the major genres of Indian music. Pure classical, semi-classical, devotional, light, regional, folk, and crossover music are among the many styles that are represented. Each property has a special theme component that makes it stand out. Artists and audiences around the globe have praised NCPA’s thematically curated Indian music festivals over the past ten years.

Upcoming Events in March 2023:

AYE MOHABBAT – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF BEGUM AKHTAR

Curated and presented by Tushar Bhatia with Sraboni Chaudhuri, Shivani Vaswani, Aditi Banerjee, and the group’s Main sponsor: Oilmax Energy Pvt. Ltd. ‘Aye Mohabbat is a concert dedicated to the legendary singer Begum Akhtar (1914-1974). The presenter, music composer, and sitarist, Tushar Bhatia, has researched extensively and produced a number of albums of Begum Akhtar for HMV, Music India, and Sony music. The singers, Sraboni Chaudhuri, Shivani Vaswani, and Aditi Banerjee are well-trained established singers.

The evening will showcase some popular ghazals, Dadras, and Thumris from Begum Akhtar’s repertoire covering multiple languages, from Urdu, Bhojpuri, and Awadhi, to Bangla. The song selection will include masterpieces like ‘Aye Mohabbat, ‘Diwana banana hai to’, ‘Koyaliya Mat Kar Pukar’, ‘Mere Humnafas’, and others. Highlighting the uniqueness of her works, Tushar Bhatia will also share personal interactions with people close to her, along with some interesting anecdotes about this celebrated master musician.

When: Friday, March 3, 2023, 6.30 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

HINDUSTANI CLASSICAL VOCAL MUSIC by Harish Tiwari of Kirana Ghara In association with Kilachand Foundation

Initially trained by Thakur Chaubey, Ajay, and Nandlal Baranashi, Harish Tiwari was privileged to be groomed in the Kirana Gharana style by the great doyen Bhimsen Joshi. Endowed with a strong voice that is heavily reminiscent of his legendary guru’s; his singing has remarkable impressions of his mentor’s inimitable style. Harish Tiwari is a lecturer in music at Delhi University and has been a regular performer in AIR, Doordarshan, and prestigious music festivals across India.

When: Saturday, March 4, 6.30 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre

LIVING TRADITIONS: FESTIVAL OF MADHYA PRADESH an NCPA presentation supported by government of Madhya Pradesh, Directorate of Culture

India is perhaps the most musical and musically diverse region in the world. This diversity is evident in the folk traditions associated with different regions. Through this festival, we try to showcase the folk traditions of different regions. This year the focus is on Madhya Pradesh.

Living Traditions: Day 1

Kabir songs by Jagdish Boriala group

The works of Kabir (c. 1425-1505) and other saint poets have had a pride of place in the cultural heritage of the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh. These are preserved and propagated through the oral tradition of the Malwa region. Couched in Malwi language, the musical renditions are based on diverse melodies, reflecting a folk flavour characteristic of the region.

Raee Nritya by Devki Ram Kushwaha Group

Raee is a popular dance form prevalent in the region of Bundelkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Performed by veiled female dancers, it is meant to celebrate victory in war. The movement of the body and feet are accompanied by vocal music and instruments like Algoza, Mridang, and Daphali.

Bundelkhandi Folk Drama by Sandeep Srivastava Group

Translated from Kafan Aur Pus Ki Rat, a play originally written in Hindi by the great novelist, Munshi Premchand, Sadhau Ghisu Mare Na Madhau is a theatrical adaptation presented in the folk style of Bundelkhand.

When: Friday, March 10, 2023, 6.30 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

LIVING TRADITIONS: DAY 2

Bagheli Folk Song by Roshni Prasad Mishra Group

Baghelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh has had a long tradition of performing songs that are associated with different rites of passage from birth to death. The group will present a few songs such as Sohar, Anjuri, Mundan, Barua, Madba, Banna-Banni, Karma, and others associated with various stages in human life.

Gangaur Folk Dance by Vishal Sakalle Group

Performed during the first month of the Hindu calendar (Chaitra), the festival of Gangaur celebrates the union of lord Shiva (Gan) and his consort, Goddess Gauri or Parvati. Bedecked in colourful costumes, both married and unmarried women dance merrily to the accompaniment of rituals and folk songs, seeking the blessings of the holy couple.

Bagheli Folk Drama by Neeraj Punder Group

Based on a traditional belief that a child born with its feet coming out first, has magic in its feet, Latmarba is a folk story of one such person, Jiyaman. At first, unaware of his ‘miraculous’ power, he struggles through life. However, upon realizing the gift that he is endowed with, his life changes forever. Presented through the medium of Bagheli songs and dance, this folk drama conveys a socially significant message.

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 6.30 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

GURU IN RESIDENCE

Master-Class on ‘Bandish’ in Hindustani music conducted by Ajoy Chakrabarty In partnership with HSBC. Under this educational initiative, a senior guru is invited to impart advanced training to a select group of music practitioners. Ajoy Chakrabarty, doyen of Patiala Gharana, will conduct a workshop on ‘Bandish’ in classical and semi-classical music. An eminent vocalist who has had the privilege of training with great masters like Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Munawar Ali Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty has been a guru to several students at the ITC-SRA and Shrutinandan, Kolkata.

When: March 14 to 16, 2023, 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Where: West Room 1, Above Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Registrations: In Progress – Applications are invited from vocalists of Hindustani music (Khayal and/or Thumri). Preference will be given to those with at least a ‘B’ grade on the AIR.

For Participants: Rs 1500/- (including GST) for 3 days, For Observers: 300/- per day

