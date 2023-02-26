New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) It’s an exciting moment because performers are on stage and the spotlight is now shining in all its splendor. World-class theatre that entertains, challenges, and inspires is produced, presented, and hosted by the NCPA theatre section. And there is a fantastic lineup of presentations taking place on the platform.

To engage the broadest and most diverse audience possible, live and screened events will be combined in a variety of languages to liven up the flexible range of spaces. The programming features the very best local, national, and foreign artists, and includes everything from new writing to physical theatre, musicals, live and streamed broadcasts, spoken word, classic movies, and stand-up comedy.

UNERASE’S WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL

An NCPA-Off Stage Presentation

Language: English, Hindi

Duration: 1 hr 40 mins

When: Thursday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Age: 16+

Tickets: Book My Show

About the Event: This year, celebrate Women’s Day with some heart-warming poetry and stories by UnErase Poetry. They are back with their flagship event, the UnErase Women’s Day Special, celebrating women and breaking gender norms. Also, they turn 6! So join in for the celebrations! From stories of gender to tales of sexuality, from poetry that brings us closer together to words that inspire and empower, this Women’s Day is about the journey.

Host: Shubham Shyam

Performers: Taranjit Kaur, Priya Malik, Sainee Raj, Mallika Dua and Vanika Sangtani

Music By – Abhin Joshi

COMEDY FOR COMEDY SAKE – WOMEN SLAY WEDNESDAY

An NCPA-Off Stage Presentation in collaboration with Comedy Ladder

Language: English / Hindi

Duration: 1 hr 30 mins

When: Wednesday, March 8, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Age: 16+

Tickets: Book My Show

About the Event: Women’s day is all about women, Comedy ladder and NCPA bring to you Women Slay Wednesday a women’s day special with an all-woman’s line-up that’ll give you a live stand-up comedy experience like no other. It’s a show where the men pay more because women love discounts!

Hosted by Jeeya Sethi

Comics: Radhika Vaz, Abira Bath, Niv Prakasam, Seema Golchha, Pavitra Shetty & Supriya Joshi

EVERY GOOD BOY DESERVES FAVOUR

by Sir Tom Stoppard

An NCPA Production in collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra of India

Language: An English Play with Actors and Orchestra

Duration: 65 Mins (No interval)

Age Limit: 6+

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Show Details:

Thursday, March 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10 – 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 – 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 – 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Synopsis: A dissident is locked up in an asylum. If he accepts that he was ill and has been cured, he will be released. He refuses. Sharing his cell is a genuine schizophrenic who believes himself to be surrounded by an orchestra. As the dissident’s son begs his father to free himself with a lie, Tom Stoppard’s darkly funny and provocative play asks if denying the truth is a price worth paying for liberty. The play premiered in 1977 as a part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. This rarely performed masterpiece features a 40 + piece orchestra playing live on stage.

Credits:

Written by Sir Tom Stoppard

Music by Andre Previn

Directed by Bruce Guthrie

Conductor: Mikel Toms

Set Designer: Francis O’Connor

Costume Designer: Pallavi Patel

Lighting Designer: Rick Fisher

Sound Designer: Andy Collins

Movement Director: Rachel D’Souza

Music Supervisor: Matthew Scott

THE CRUCIBLE

NT Live Screening

An NCPA – National Theatre Live (London) Presentation

Language: English

Duration: 3 Hrs

When: Wednesday, March 15 – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Tickets: Book My Show

About the film: A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power with Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma). Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. As a climate of fear, vendetta and accusation spreads through the community, no one is safe from the trial. Lyndsey Turner (Hamlet) directs this contemporary new staging, designed by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy), from the Olivier stage of the National Theatre.

REALITY CHECK – FROM THE SHADOWS

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective

Documentary Film Screening

Language: English, Hindi and Bengali with English subtitles

Duration: 70 minutes

When: Thursday, March 16 – 6.30 p.m.

Where: Little Theatre

Entry: Admission on a first-come-first-served basis. The film screenings will be followed by a post-film discussion.

About The Screening: NCPA has revived the Reality Check film series, which was started in 2014, to promote and encourage documentary filmmakers in India, whose work reflects life and culture in the country today in a provocative blend of creativity and integrity.

Leena relentlessly sprays silhouettes on public walls tagged #missing, Hasina accompanies rescued girls rescued across international borders. Parallel narratives intersect to reveal a sliver of hope when women challenge a powerful trafficking nexus operating in a country where every 8 minutes a child goes missing.

The documentary has been nominated for:

Docaviv Award (Israel)

Yes Foundation’s Social Documentary Award

Global Film and Media Initiative Award

Shortlisted for Breaking Through the Lens, Cannes (2022)

Director, Writer and Producer: Miriam Chandy Menacherry

Co-Producer: Alita Furniturewala, Sheena Matheiken, Anand Ramayya, Gary Byungseok KAM

DOP: Ranu Ghosh

Writer and Impact Producer: Triparna Banerjee

Editor: Irene Dhar Mallik

Music: Parvathy Baul

ASTITVA

The Indian Express Film Club screening in association with NCPA & NH Studioz

Language: Hindi (English Subtitles)

Duration: 109 min

When: Thursday, March 23 – 6.30 p.m.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Entry: Admission on a first-come-first-served basis. The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Shubhra Gupta, Film Critic, The Indian Express.

About the movie: Astitva is a 2000 drama movie that tackles the basic issue of marital relationships where a pleasant family picture is disturbed when one day Aditi unexpectedly receives a fortune willed to her by her fortune music teacher.

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar.

Producers: Jhamu Sughand, Rahul Sughand

Cast: Niki Aneja Walia, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sachin Khedekar, Namrata Shirodkar, Kishore Nandlaskar, Sunil Barve, Smita Jaykar, Ravindra Mankani, Resham Tipnis, Sandeep Mehta & Gulfam Khan

PAH-LAK (FATHER)

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Tibet Theatre and TIPA

Language: Tibetan play with English subtitles

Duration: 120 mins

When: Saturday, March 25 – 7.00 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre

Tickets: Book My Show

About The Play: Pah-Lak (Tibetan for “Father”) is originally an English play based on intensive research – it is an examination the future of non-violence. The play focuses on the role of Buddhism in the lives of Tibetans and the dichotomy of the resistance movement that has emerged from decades of oppression, discrimination, and marginalisation.

The play is based on intensive research conducted by author and renowned Indian playwright Abhishek Majumdar between 2013 and 2019 in Tibet and in collaboration with the Tibetan community in exile. “Pah-la” premiered on 3rd April 2019 at Royal Court Theatre, London with support from Reimagine India, Arts Council England. The Tibetan director and head of the “Tibet Theatre” Lhakpa Tsering, the German theatre director Harry Fuhrmann and Abhishek Majumdar have now realised a new Tibetan production of Pah-Lak with Tibetan artists in 2022-23, in collaboration with Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA).

Written by Abhishek Majumdar

Translated and Directed by Lhakpa Tsering

Co-Directed by Harry Fuhrmann

Cast: Kalsang Dolma, Tenzin Yonten, Tenzin Wangchuk,Youngkyar Dolma,Lhakpa Tsering,

Tsering Bawa, Tenzin Pema, Tenzin Lhundup, Nyima Dhondup & Tenzin Passang

Produced by Saatvika Kantamneni

BOMBAY FLOWER (MUMBAI PREMIERE)

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Ideas Unlimited Productions

Language: Gujarati play

Duration: 120 mins

When: Sunday, March 26 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Tickets: Book My Show

About the Play: Bombay Flower is a play dedicated to Parsee theatre. It gave birth to modern theatre in India. It is an untold story of Ruttie – Ratanbai Petit who grew up in an affluent Parsi family and married Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Mohammed Ali Jinnah was the most controversial leader of his era. The play is relevant today as it attempts to understand why an intelligent, sensitive girl from a respectable and privileged background, chooses to elope with a man who is much older, and from a completely different faith and believes. She revolts against her family, society and ends up ruining her life. It tries to dwell on the elements that make even educated and empowered girls today take such decisions.

Written by Gita Manek

Directed by Manoj Shah

Music by Amit Bhavsar

Cast: Bhamini Oza Gandhi, Vishal Shah, Naman Sheth, Risabh Kamdar & Purvi Desai

SHORT FILM CORNER – SHORT FILM SCREENINGS

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with White Wall Screenings

Language: Hindi, Gujarati with English Subtitles

When: Wednesday, March 29 – 6.30 p.m.

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

Entry: Admission on a first-come-first-served basis.

Acha Hua Aap Time Pe Aa Gaye – Hindi film with English Subtitles (11 mins)

A police inspector finds himself in a fight between two BMC Officials and a girl for not wearing her mask. He tries to find the truth from the different versions of the incident narrated by each person.

Directed by Dharmesh Patel and Arsh Kaur Lamba

Sami Sanj(Dusk) – Gujarati film with English subtitles (15 mins)

Appu and Dolly, flee an uneventful rather tedious bhajan sandhya to revel in happy companionship, forcing their scrutinizing and eventually jealous counterparts to admit their struggle with loneliness at the dusk of their lives.

Directed by Pratik Rajen Kothari

Dinner – Hindi film with English subtitles (20 min)

After facing a tough few months living in isolation, Ragini decides to catch up with her friend Divya over dinner. What begins as a warm and intimate conversation, eventually starts to turn sideways. They eventually end their reunion leaving a big question of why they met for dinner.

Directed by Prateek Sharma

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230226-135602