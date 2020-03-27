NCPCR advisory for migrant children caught in lockdown

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), here on Saturday, took suo motu cognisance of children moving with their migrant families, and those living on streets/child care institutions.

In an advisory, it said, “due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, large number of migrant labourers have taken the road to reach their homes. Some children may be moving with their families or alone or in group of migrant labourers from other states.

“In the best interest of the child, such families/children should remain in the same place where they are. In case of families, adequate measures may be taken as deemed appropriate by the competent authority.”

It also directed that the Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO) should regularly monitor if any such children/street children are there in the area within their jurisdiction. The childline may be requested to identify such children and bring to the notice of CWPO for further action,” it said.

Whenever such child/children are found, the CWPO shall record details of each of them, like name, age, gender, place of origin, and alone or with family. The details shall also be sent to the Child Welfare Committees, it said.

“In India, street children are a reality. These children are either orphan or abandoned, missing or runaway; begging on the street or are living with family who don’t have a place to stay. In current times, to ensure protection of these children, such steps need to be followed,” it said.

The agency also said in case of children of families involved in seasonal labour, adequate arrangements of basic facilities such as food shelter and medical facilities (if required) shall be made available at the local level by local authorities. For this, such families and children should be enlisted by DCPO. The entire process and status of children is to be monitored and maintained by the District Collector/District Magistrate.

–IANS

anb/pcj