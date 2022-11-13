INDIALIFESTYLE

NCPCR alleges religious conversion of 3 children in MP’s Raisen

The issue of religious conversion has once again come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh as the national child rights body has claimed that at least three children, who are inmates of a state-aided care centre, have been converted.

The incident was reported from Raisen district, around 50 km from Bhopal.

The revelation was made on Sunday by the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo. He claimed that the district administration has been directed to register a case against the manager of the care centre for allegedly converting three children and altering their documents supporting their new names and religion.

Kanoongo claimed that during inspection of the child care centre in Raisen on Saturday, it came to light that the manager has changed the religion of three children.

“In the documents too, their names have been changed. The issue of conversion is a serious matter. The district administration has been directed to register a case against Haseen Parvez, the manager,” Kanoongo tweeted.

However, the police said that registering an FIR would be overstepping as the power lies with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has been constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“NCPCR should come forward and lodge a complaint with us against the centre’s manager,” said a police officer in Raisen district.

