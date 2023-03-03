The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner to investigate and take necessary action against AAP leader Atishi for using children and for posting a ‘picture of minor’ on Twitter in furtherance of a political agenda.

“The Commission is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been informed that Atishi Singh has uploaded images on her Twitter handle wherein minor children are seen holding posters of (former Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia in schools. It is alleged that the said images are uploaded by Atishi Singh in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by the CBI against Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Case…,” NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has said in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The Commission also observes that the posts uploaded by Atishi Singh showing images of children clearly indicates misuse of the students studying in Delhi schools for personal agenda which may adversely affect the psychosocial behaviour of young children for the glorification of the accused person in liquor scam, the letter reads.

The NCPCR has also underlined that the AAP party workers have installed stalls in and around the school campus and the children are being used for their political campaigning and personal agenda favouring Sisodia, and this seems to be in violation of Sections 75 and 83 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

Underlining the “sensitivity of the matter”, the Commission has urged the officials to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against Atishi for misusing her position and power for her personal agenda by involving children, and posting and using images of minors without their consent.

The NCPCR has asked the agencies to submit the action taken report within 3 days of receipt of its letter.

