The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the West Bengal government on children injured in a bomb-blast at Murshidabad district on June 19.

The NCPCR has also sought an action taken report (ATR) from the state government on this count.

A communication in this regard had been sent from NCPCR to the office of the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi seeking the report within the next 24 hours.

On June 19, five children were severely injured in the Jangipur area in Murshidabad district following the explosion of a crude bomb which the kids were playing with, mistaking it for a ball. The five children, aged between seven and 11 years, are currently under treatment at a local hospital. The matter was reported to NCPCR which had taken strong exception to the development.

Sources said that in its communique NCPCR has described the matter as a serious matter of child right’s violation.

It has also directed the state government to immediately identify those behind the tragic incident and get them booked under necessary legal provisions, besides making all necessary treatment arrangements for the injured children.

In the communique to the state government, NCPCR has also hinted towards sending a field-inspection team to the states to investigate the matter on-ground at the pace of occurrence.

Since the model code of conduct is already applicable in the state in view of the forthcoming polls for the three-tier panchayat system in the state, NCPCR might seek the permission of the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) for sending the field-inspection team.

20230621-153803