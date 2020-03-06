NCPCR takes cognizance of ‘Azad Kashmir’ question in MP exam

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognizance of Madhya Pradesh Education Board for asking students about “Azad Kashmir” in the Class X social sciences question paper.

The commission took cognizance of the matter after receiving it through social media — e-newspaper and Twitter. In a statement, NCPCR said that the social sciences paper of P-915 High School, questions 4 and 26 referred to “Azad Kashmir”.

“In question 26, children have been asked to indicate ‘Azad Kashmir’ on the map of India. Such kind of questions are particularly misleading which can negatively influence the minds of children since ‘Azad Kashmir’ is not a constitutionally approved phrase/term,” the commission said in a statement.

The child rights body said that prima facie this seems to be a criminal offence, and the state government should urgently investigate into the matter. It also asked the state government to communicate the action taken against those responsible.

“The required report be sent to the commission no later than 7 days from the date of issue of this letter. In absence of compliance report within the stipulated time, the commission will be constrained to take further action as per the provisions contained in Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005,” the statement said.

It also emphasised that the usage of such terms in question paper by Madhya Pradesh state board is viewed as an endorsement of such terms, which is not in consonance with the Constitution.

The commission also sought response from the state government as to if ‘Azad Kashmir’ was part of the curriculum and syllabus taught to the children in schools.

“If yes, then please share the copy of the same with the commission. If no, how this term/phrase come into the question paper of the 10th standard board examination,” it asked.

