NCPCR takes cognizance of sexual assault on minors in R’than

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday expressed concern over the abduction and sexual assault of two minor girls in Rajasthan’s Baran district.

It took suo moto cognizance of media reports of sexual crimes against the two minors in Baran.

“Prima facie, the case seems to be a violation of provisions of POCSO Act, hence, a detailed report along with the necessary information or documents has been sought from SP, Baran within 48 hours,” the Commission said in statement.

In addition to this, the Commission took cognizance of sexual crimes against a 14-month-old girl and a four-year-old minor in Alwar district of Rajasthan and asked for the action taken reports in these cases from the Superintendent of Police in Alwar within seven days.

–IANS

aka/sdr/bg