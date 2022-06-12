INDIA

NCPCR to conduct rescue operation at 75 places where kids working

NewsWire
0
0

To commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday said that it will conduct rescue operations across the country in 75 places where children are forced to work.

The rescue operations will be conducted in the scrap and automobile markets across the country at 75 places where children are involved in labour, the NCPCR said in a statement.

The operation, which started on Sunday, will continue till June 20.

“The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is celebrating Elimination of Child Labour Week in the honour of World Day Against Child Labour in the 75 places as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in different districts starting from June 12 to June 20 to pay attention to the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it,” it said.

“In this regard, rescue operations in 75 places where children are involved in labour work, in the scrap & automobile markets across the country shall be conducted during June 12-20.”

The NCPCR has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue of child labour incorporating all provisions of various children related Acts which are applicable in these cases.

Virtual meetings were conducted with state Commissions, district authorities, Child Welfare Committee and other stakeholders to discuss the rescue operations wher more than 800 officials from 18 states and UTs participated, the NCPCR statement said.

The Commission is also under the process of creating a separate link for child labour for their rescue and rehabilitation process in the Balswaraj Portal of the NCPCR.

20220612-230802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global smartphone sales to end users down 6.8% in Q3: Gartner

    IPL 2022: Du Plessis’ 96 guides RCB to 181/6 against Lucknow...

    Despite high debts, Rajasthan hopes for silver lining soon

    Centre to set up 75 Science Tech & Innovation hubs for...