The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly forcing school children to make posters in favour of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia is currently under arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

NCPCR Chair Priyank Kanoongo confirmed confirmed to IANS that he wrote the letter.

Meanwhile IANS has also accessed the letter from Delhi Police sources which was written by the NCPCR chief.

It says: “Sanjay Raut and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha have uploaded images on their Twitter handle wherein Manish Sisodia is seen wilh minor children in schools in order to divert attention in the ongoing investigation by the CBI against Sisodia. Photos may have been taken during a function organised in the school but it seems that the same is used by politicians without consent of the parents of the minors. It is misuse of the children for personal agenda.”

The letter further says said that AAP MLA Atishi “uploaded images showing of children that clearly indicates misuse or the students studying in Schools in Delhi for personal agenda which may adversely affect the psychosocial behaviour of young children for the glorification of accused person in liquor scam”.

The NCPCR has also requested to take necessary action in this respect.

“We are told by different people that AAP MLA Atishi flashed a message in schools that if school children will not make posters, the number of practical will not be added to their marksheets,” said Kanoongo.

