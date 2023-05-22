INDIA

NCP’s Jayant Patil likely to join ED probe in IL&FS case

NewsWire
0
0

Maharashtra NCP chief and MLA Jayant Patil is likely to join the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe in a PMLA case lodged against the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) pertaining to alleged financial irregularities.

Patil is likely to arrive at the ED’s office in Mumbai by 11 a.m.

He was earlier asked to join the probe on May 12, but did not appear, after which the ED then summoned him to join the investigation on May 22.

The ED had also questioned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray in the matter for a loan given to Kohinoor Construction.

On May 17, the agency had raided the premises of IL&FS.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Mumbai, had lodged a case against IL&FS Group of Companies and their key managerial personnel for alleged financial irregularities.

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW),also lodged an FIR against the firm.

In 2019, the ED lodged a case of PMLA against IL&FS on the basis of the EOW’s FIR and SFIO’s complaint

The ED has learnt in the investigation that Statutory Audit of IL&FS was made by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP for the period from FY 2008-09 to 2017-18 and by BSR & Associates for the period FY 2017-18.

In 2018, the IL&FS moved bankruptcy plea.

20230522-095604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah’s Kerala visit postponed

    Another case of love jihad? Youth lures girl in Kanpur

    Assistance of Rs 1.41cr for victims of Karauli violence

    High-rate bio-methanation tech for organic waste treatment