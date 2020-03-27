NCR gets fresh air, clear sky amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The national capital region (NCR) has been witnessing fresh air and clear sky as the 21-day lockdown continues.

For 35-year-old Mukund, a resident of Ghaziabad, the clear blue sky is a treat to the eyes. “It feels good to see clear sky. Initially, I felt I never noticed the sky due to my busy schedule, But then how can we forget the foggy layer of pollution around the region during winter. It’s a treat to see a clear sky, particularly when we have plenty of time at home,” Mukund said.

The NCR, which witnessed health emergency after Diwali in November, has been reporting the AQI (air quality index) at 37, under the ‘good’ category. It’s the lowest AQI recorded this year.

The SAFAR (System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting and Research) says the improvement is due to rain caused by the western disturbances. The Covid-19 measures had caused about 30 per cent fall in the PM 2.5, it added.

The country is under 21-day lockdown, starting Tuesday midnight, due to the coronavirus epidemic. All non-essential offices and factories have been shut, and construction work stopped in Delhi.

For 52-year-old Chhaya, in a time when stepping out is barred, the nice blue sky gives some relief. “I spend a lot of time in the balcony. It feels nice to see birds and the clear sky. It’s cleaner than usual,” she said.

On March 7, the national capital witnessed the ‘cleanest air quality of the year’ with the overall AQI at 42, under the ‘good’ category.

