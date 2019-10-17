NCRB releases ‘Crime in India-2017’ data

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday released its annual publication “Crime in India-2017”.

The much-awaited document, which was to be released last year, was released by NCRB Director Ram Phal Pawar.

“It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the annual publication ‘Crime in India-2017’ has been placed on the website on National Crime Records Bureau,” the NCRB Director wrote in a letter marked to the Director Generals of all states and Union Territories and other officials in the MHA.

He further said, “It is hoped that the publication will be useful to all the stakeholders, including state police. Your suggestions and feedback will enable us to make this publication even more pertinent for policy formulation.”

–IANS

rak/arm