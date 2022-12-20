Taking strong note of the hardships being faced by people belonging to the SC community whose houses were demolished in Latifpura during a drive carried out by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Vijay Sampla, will meet the distressed families on Wednesday.

The matter pertains to 50 families being rendered shetlerless after the JIT demolished their houses last Friday.

After interacting with the residents of Latifpura, Sampla will hold a meeting with the senior officials of the Jalandhar administration at the Circuit House here.

The NCSC had received a complaint from Shri Guru Ravidas Sangharsh Committee, which took up the matter of demolition of houses belonging to people from the SC community. As per the complaint, the demolition drive was allegedly carried out by the Punjab government without serving any prior notice.

After receiving the complaint, the Commission had asked Punjab’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioner of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, among others, to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report.

