INDIA

NCSC Chairman to meet demolition-hit Latifpura residents on Wed

NewsWire
0
0

Taking strong note of the hardships being faced by people belonging to the SC community whose houses were demolished in Latifpura during a drive carried out by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Vijay Sampla, will meet the distressed families on Wednesday.

The matter pertains to 50 families being rendered shetlerless after the JIT demolished their houses last Friday.

After interacting with the residents of Latifpura, Sampla will hold a meeting with the senior officials of the Jalandhar administration at the Circuit House here.

The NCSC had received a complaint from Shri Guru Ravidas Sangharsh Committee, which took up the matter of demolition of houses belonging to people from the SC community. As per the complaint, the demolition drive was allegedly carried out by the Punjab government without serving any prior notice.

After receiving the complaint, the Commission had asked Punjab’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioner of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, among others, to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report.

20221220-181402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karanvir Sharma on working with Yami Gautam for ‘A Thursday’

    Paramilitary forces start arriving in UP for first phase of poll

    SC Collegium clears elevation of 12 as Telangana HC judges

    Story of ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi’ was a surprise...