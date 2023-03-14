Taking cognizance of the suicide by an MBBS intern in a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College in Punjab’s Amritsar after being upset over casteist remarks by teachers, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the district administration and sought an action-taken report on priority.

As per information by the NCSC from media reports, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was upset over casteist remarks being passed by the college teachers who used to say that they would not let her become a doctor.

Taking action, on Monday the NCSC Commission, on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, asked the Divisional Commissioner (Jalandhar Division), Inspector General of Police (Border Range), Deputy Commissioner (Amritsar) and the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and to submit the report immediately, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation or the matter.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action-taken report is not received, the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

