INDIA

NCW ex-Chairperson Dr Poornima Advani succumbs to cancer

NewsWire
0
0

Noted lawyer Dr Poornima Advani, who was former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), passed away in a private hospital after a two-year long battle with cancer, an aide said here on Friday.

She was 63 and breathed her last on April 1 at the Breach Candy Hospital. She is survived by medico husband Dr Shailesh Hathi and their teenaged daughter Poojita.

An academic, legal eagle, author and administrator, Dr Advani served as the 31-year-old NCW’s 4th Chairperson (2002-2005), and was credited with several landmark achievements during her tenure.

She headed a legal firm, ‘The Law Point’ founded by her besides lecturing at the University of Mumbai, University of Queensland, London School of Economics and other institutions.

In 1997, the Mumbai-based Dr Advani authored a book ‘Indian Judiciary: A Tribute’ and was conferred the Acharya Tulsi Kartitva Puraskar (2003).

20230407-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mother, son death at B’luru Metro site: BMRCL declares Rs 20...

    I’ve learned to be calm and level-headed because of Dhoni: Steve...

    ‘Lake City’ to be beautified in view of G-20 Sherpa meeting

    Punjab DGP reviews action against organised crime