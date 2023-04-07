Noted lawyer Dr Poornima Advani, who was former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), passed away in a private hospital after a two-year long battle with cancer, an aide said here on Friday.

She was 63 and breathed her last on April 1 at the Breach Candy Hospital. She is survived by medico husband Dr Shailesh Hathi and their teenaged daughter Poojita.

An academic, legal eagle, author and administrator, Dr Advani served as the 31-year-old NCW’s 4th Chairperson (2002-2005), and was credited with several landmark achievements during her tenure.

She headed a legal firm, ‘The Law Point’ founded by her besides lecturing at the University of Mumbai, University of Queensland, London School of Economics and other institutions.

In 1997, the Mumbai-based Dr Advani authored a book ‘Indian Judiciary: A Tribute’ and was conferred the Acharya Tulsi Kartitva Puraskar (2003).

