NCW hails Nirbhaya case verdict

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), here on Tuesday, welcomed the decision in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

“The issuance of death warrant is a huge win for the women of our country and, hopefully, this historical verdict would stop/minimise such crimes against women,” said NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Sharma said the NCW salute the victim’s parents — mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh — for their perseverance to continue the battle.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Tuesday issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case.

–IANS

sfm/pcj