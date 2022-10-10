The National Commission for Women (NCW) in a notice has asked AAP’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia to appear before the commission on October 13 for a personal hearing.

The notice was issued in connection with Italia’s old video clip in which he is using abusive words for the Prime Minister of India. The Commission took cognizance of this video on Sunday, after the clip was shared on Twitter by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga. The Commission in the notice stated, “The language used by Italia is language bias, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you.”

Defending Italia, AAP Gujarat’s co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha on Monday morning said, “If Italia has committed any mistake, take action in accordance with law, but the fact is BJP has started feeling that it is losing ground in Gujarat, because Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s popularity is increasing every day, and the ruling party is not in a position to give satisfactory answers on core issues, and so to divert people’s attention, it is pulling out old video clip to fix AAP leader in false case.”

BJP media coordinator Yagnesh Dave came down heavily on Italia alleging that this showed AAP and Italia’s culture, “such a person does not have any right to live in India, who insults the Prime Minister of India,” Dave said.

