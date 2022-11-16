With a view to make women aware to stand against any illegal or inappropriate online activity, the National Commission for Women (NCW) launched the fourth phase of Digital Shakti Campaign, a pan-India project on digitally empowering and skilling women in cyberspace.

The NCW had on Tuesday launched the campaign in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation and Meta.

Addressing the audience, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW mentioned the continuous efforts of the Commission for empowering women in every sphere across the nation.

She said, “This new phase will prove to be a milestone in ensuring safe cyber spaces for women. Digital Shakti has been accelerating the digital participation of women and girls by training them to use technology to their advantage and to keep themselves safe online. I believe the project will continue to contribute towards the larger goal of fighting cyber violence against women and girls and make internet a safer space for them.”

The launch was followed by an interactive panel discussion on ‘Safe Spaces Online Combatting Cyber-enabled Human Trafficking & Combatting Other forms of Online Violence’ in order to provide keen opinions from experts from the Industry, Government, and Academia to address the issue of online women safety from all tangents and provide whole approach to ensure better women safety online.

Digital Shakti started in June 2018 to help women across the nation to raise the awareness level on the digital front, to build resilience, and fight cyber-crime in the most effective ways. Through this project, over three Lakh women across India have been made aware of cyber safety tips and tricks, reporting & redressal mechanisms, data privacy and usage of technology for their benefits.

The third phase of the programme started in March 2021 with the launch at Leh by NCW Chairperson in the presence of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur & Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP, Ladakh.

In the third phase, a resource centre was also developed under the project to provide information on all the avenues of reporting in case a woman faces any cyber crime.

20221116-175003