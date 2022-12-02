The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of an objectionable video of a court judge and sought an action taken report from the Registrar General, Delhi High Court.

The NCW on Friday said that it has taken cognizance of the media reports on objectionable video of a judge allegedly sexually abusing a woman in his room.

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Registrar General, Delhi High Court seeking an action taken report and to take strict action against the judge if allegations are found to be true,” the NCW said in its statement.

“The Commission has also asked to apprise whether the Rouse Avenue Court has an Internal Committee in place as per rules laid down in the POSH Act. Action taken in the matter should be intimated to the Commission within 7 days,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre and social media platforms to ensure that the sexually explicit video of the judicial official is not shared, distributed, forwarded or posted further.

