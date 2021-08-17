A day after a woman and a man set themselves on fire in an alleged self-immolation bid outside the Supreme Court, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed action report on the matter.

Before setting themselves on fire, the duo had recorded a Facebook Live, wherein the woman claimed that she had lodged a rape case against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, besides accusing the police of supporting Rai.

The woman, who belongs to Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that she was allegedly raped by Rai in 2019.

“They (police) have issued a non-bailable warrant against me. The judge has summoned me. They are all part of a nexus,” the woman could be heard saying in the video.

The NCW in its letter to UP DGP has shought an explanation on the nessessary action taken by the police to provide security to her.

Taking a cognisance of the matter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the DGP to take action against erring police officers for dereliction of duty.

The NCW has also written to the Delhi Police Commissioner for conducting a separate enquiry into the matter.

“The action taken report must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest,” the NCW said in an official statement.

Both the woman and the man are currently admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi.

–IANS

