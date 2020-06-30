NCW ‘shocked’ to see man thrashing specially-abled female colleague in AP

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of an incident of assault on a differently-abled woman in Andhra Pradesh, saying it was “perturbed and shocked by the incident”.

After public uproar, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a government official, since suspended from service, on charges of brutally assaulting a differently-abled woman colleague in office after she advised him to wear a face mask.

“The Commission is perturbed and shocked by the incident of atrocity committed against a specially-abled woman employee by a person who is holding a responsible position at a time when the Government of India is also emphasising on the need for inclusion of the specially-abled at the highest level,” NCW said in a statement.

The Commission wrote a letter to D.G. Sawang, DGP, Andhra Pradesh Police, after it came across a Twitter post by a woman attaching a CCTV footage wherein it is seen that a differently-abled woman is mercilessly beaten by a Deputy Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

The incident occurred in the tourism department’s office in Nellore on June 27 but came to light on Tuesday after the shocking visuals recorded on CCTV camera went viral on social media.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has suspended the official, C.A. Bhaskar, who had assaulted the differently-abled woman.

Nellore Police said the official was booked on the same day under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused has been arrested sent to judicial remand. The Nellore district police are extremely sensitive to any violation or crime against women. Women’s safety is our top priority,” Nellore Police tweeted.

–IANS

anb/arm