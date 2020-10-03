NCW team discusses crimes against women with Raj DGP

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Taking cognisance of the alleged increase in crimes against women in Rajasthan, a two-member National Commission for Women (NCW) team visited state capital Jaipur and discussed the issue with DGP Bhupendra Singh on Saturday.

NCW members Shyamla S. Kundar and Rajulben Desai questioned about the vacancies in the state women’s commission for so many months.

“Women become confident if there is someone sitting in the state women’s commission to hear their plight. However, the case here is different,” they told the media.

The team also met Women and Child Development Department officials and advised them to spread awareness on women security.

Kundar said: “We had had an online discussion with the DGP after 16 complaints of sexual assault on women were registered with us from Rajasthan. We requested for an action-taken report, but the report was not presented. Hence, we planned this visit to Rajasthan during COVID-19 times to look at the plight of women in the state.”

Desai questioned the Rajasthan government as the team was allegedly stopped from talking to the press on the ground of Section 144 in force in the state.

“If we can’t talk to the media due to Section 144 in the state, how can the state organise so many protest programmes?” she asked.

