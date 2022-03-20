INDIA

NCW writes to Raj DGP to file FIR in gang-rape case

By NewsWire
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her children and husband in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajasthan to register an FIR against unknown accused persons.

The NCW has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter and to provide security to the victim. The commission has said that the action taken must be intimated to the Commission within seven days.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

As per the report, when the victim along with her husband and children was returning home from the farm on Tuesday, the accused allegedly stopped and thrashed the couple. Her husband managed to escape after he was hit with a country-made pistol. Later, the accused allegedly gang-raped the woman at gunpoint in front of her children, as per the report.

