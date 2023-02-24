Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Meghalaya’s Tura, said that the BJP-led NDA government has changed the old thinking and approach to develop the northeast, as the government considers the region as the growth engine of the country.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP government accords thrust in developing infrastructure.

“For the development of Meghalaya, the BJP government must be in both Delhi and Shillong. Budgetary allocation for the development of the northeast and the tribal people has increased to a large extent,” Modi said.

Criticising the former Congress government and the Congress leaders, the Prime Minister said that they consider the northeastern region to be the country’s last-end and siphoned funds for their own interest.

“Congress leaders visited the northeastern region only during election time,” he said, adding while some are “counting days of Modi’s death”, some also believe “as long as Modi is alive, the country’s development would continue at a rapid speed”.

He told the gathering that the BJP in Meghalaya means stability, a corruption-free state, jobs for youth, trouble-free society, welfare for women and all sections of people and religion.

Referring to the names of Padma Shri awardee Prof Badaplin War and musician Risingbor Kurkalang, the Prime Minister said that music and culture have a great tradition in Meghalaya, and with this thinking, the government is also promoting the state’s culture.

Referring to his “Man-ki-Bat” programme, Modi said that cherry blossoms are not only famous in Japan but also in Meghalaya.

The G20 meeting would be held soon in Meghalaya and a large number of leaders of many developed countries would come to the state to witness the glory of it, he stated.

The Prime Minister said that there is no dearth of funds for roads and rural development, adding Rs 5,000 crore is being spent on linking all the 11 Meghalaya districts of the state with National Highway.

Saying that Meghalaya-Myanmar connectivity is being developed, he said: “Development of all people irrespective of religion, caste and region is our secularism. Many people including nurses from Kerala, went abroad and they were stuck there, but the government rescued them without considering their religion.”

With the commitment to the nation and people first, the BJP government works, Modi said.

The Prime Minister has addressed three election rallies in the poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Ahead of the February 27 assembly polls, Modi came to Shillong after addressing his first election rally in Nagaland’s commercial town Dimapur.

From Shillong, he left for Tura in West Garo Hills district and addressed another election rally.

