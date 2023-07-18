INDIA

NDA will retain power in 2024: AGP president Atul Bora

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There has been a sea of changes on development front under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA will return to power again (in 2024),” Bora told reporters here.

Referring to the NDA meeting called by the BJP on Tuesday, the AGP chief said THAT “we have received the invitation. We will attend the meeting”.

“Today’s meeting is important because the LoK Sabha elections is nearing. Earlier also meeting of NDA was held on different issues,” Bora said.

A total of 38 parties will attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held here on Tuesday.

Attacking the Congress, which is spearheading the movement for a joint Opposition fight to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 general elections, Bora said: “People know Congress very well. The party was in power for long time. Congress only want power by any means.I dont think development or taking the country forward is the agenda of the Congress party.”

AGP is one of the constituents of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance.

