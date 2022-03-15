INDIA

NDMA implemented ‘Aapda Mitra’ in 30 flood-prone districts: Govt tells LS

By NewsWire
0
4

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has implemented the ‘Aapda Mitra’ (friends during disasters) scheme on pilot basis to train 6,000 community volunteers (200 per district) in 30 flood-prone districts of 25 states and Union Territories, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said that these community volunteers will respond to the community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster, and so far more than 5,500 volunteers have been trained under the pilot scheme.

Based on the success of the pilot scheme, and request from the states/UTs, the government has approved the up-scaling of the Aapda Mitra scheme, covering 350 districts prone to flood, landslide, cyclone and earthquake to train 1,00,000 community volunteers in disaster response.

Apart from this, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducts community awareness programmes for capacity building of communities in disaster management.

In 2021, NDRF trained 1,380 community volunteers in disaster management, Rai said.

“The NDRF is also conducting school safety programmes (SSPs) and imparting basic training to school children as well as teachers to evacuate themselves during an earthquake. In 2021, NDRF conducted 81 SSPs covering 18,057 beneficiaries,” the minister informed the Lok Sabha.

Rai also said that to inform, educate and make people aware, NDMA runs awareness generation campaigns through electronic and print media, including social media, on various disasters from time to time.

These campaigns include Dos and Don’ts, audio-visual films, messages containing preparedness during and after disaster events etc.

20220315-224603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.