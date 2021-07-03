In order to provide better civic amenities under its jurisdiction, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has joined hands with a technology firm under the ‘Digital India’ initiative, said a senior official on Saturday.

According to the official, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the NDMC and the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited on Friday to facilitate better services.

The Common Service Centres (CSC) scheme is one of the mission mode projects under the ‘Digital India’ programme of the Union government. It has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The scheme provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to the citizens.

Speaking to IANS, NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that various online municipal services such as registration of birth and death, property tax, e-mutation, health trade licence, general trade licence, factory licence, application services, park and community hall bookings, renewal of tehbazari, and hawking would be available through these CSCs.

The people who do not have access to IT infrastructure can avail the multiple municipal services under the CSC centres, he added.

Singh said the CSCs will be the main access points for the delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational and agricultural services, while the civic services of the NDMC would also be available to the citizens of north Delhi through these platforms now.

“The development will provide digital access and make e-governance services available to the citizens at their doorsteps and in the easiest possible manner,” Singh added.

