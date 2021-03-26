The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in association with the Directorate General of Human Resource Development under the Ministry of Finance has started a unique programme called ‘Srishti’ for learning about nature class in its school.

Under the project, a nature-based classroom has been developed with a herbal and aromatic plant yard in which sapling of basil (Tulsi) dill, rosemary, aloe, fennel, sage, lemon grass were planted. Along with these, an open air eco-shade (Gazebo) equipped for teaching and learning tools like table, chair, whiteboard and microphone for instructor and eco stools for students are provided.

DP Singh, Director of education in NDMC told IANS: “I believe that the initiative will not only enrich the knowledge of students but will also have a positive effect in whole learning process.

While inaugurating the nature-based classroom, Neetu Lall Butalia, Director General (Human Resource Development) said, “The project has been initiated keeping in the mind with learning about nature. Classroom is developed under the swachhta action plan in the school for the students.”

