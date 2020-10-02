NDMC launches pilot project ‘Cycle4Change’ to promote cycling

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) In view of Covid-19 pandemic and to promote the cycling in New Delhi, the Chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday flagged off ‘NDMC Cycle4Change – a project to promote cycling on a dedicated six kilometres pilot corridor from Bikaner House.

After flagging off the cycle ride tour, Chairperson Dharmendra said that at the time when the physical and sports activities have been drastically curtailed in view of the pandemic, NDMC has initiated a move toward normalcy and road safety by organising pilot cycle rides.

He further informed that to elevate the safety, convenience and experience of cyclists, NDMC has dedicated this pilot corridor of 6 km for unique cycling experience around the playful recreational space surrounded by gorgeous wall paintings.

The cycle rides tour will continue till October 10th, three hours in the morning between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and two hours in the evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day in the dedicated pilot corridor from Bikaner House to Humayun Road, Amrita Shergil Marg, Lodhi Garden Gate No.6, Lodhi Garden Gate No.11, Avenue Road-II, Lodhi Colony Block-17, Lodhi Colony Cycle Plaza and Jor Bagh Metro Station.

E-bike, Scooters and Motorcycles are not allowed on cycle tracks. To ensure safety of the participants especially for women and children, NDMC has deployed Marshals during the specified timings at nearby cycle track locations.

The Secretary-NDMC Amit Singla invited citizens to take part in the cycle ride and bring their own cycle or they can hire on rent the smart bike from the Smart Bike Stations in New Delhi area. Smart Bikes are already available in public bike sharing systems at 50 Smart Stations.

He also informed that the transformation of road stretches, intersections and roundabout with temporary or permanent marking of cycle track have improved the cycling infrastructure to encourage people to opt cycling for their day-to-day physical activities as well as transport means.

Based on the success of this pilot project, many more corridors will be dedicated in other areas under jurisdiction of NDMC in the coming winter seasons, he added.

