In a complaint filed with the integrity commissioner on Thursday, Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles asked David Wake to investigate developers and lobbyists with ties to Premier Doug Ford and his PC Party being invited to participate in two Ford family events.

“Concerning details have come to light,” Stiles said in a letter accompanying the complaint.

Ford has been repeatedly questioned by media about developers, who are the premier’s personal friends but could benefit from his government greenbelt policy, attending his daughter’s stag-and-doe last summer. Tickets were priced at $150 each.

Moreover the Toronto Star reported today that some also attended his daughter’s wedding and were seated at Ford’s table.

“The revelations just keep on coming. With every passing day, we learn more about the lobbyists, developers, and government appointees who attended Ford family wedding events,” Ontario Green Party leader Mike Shreiner said in a statement reacting to the news.

“Among the attendees of these so-called personal, family events: A lobbyist and former Ford staffer who now works for multiple development corporations – one of which is now seeking Ontario’s permission to develop on 160 acres of Greenbelt land in Richmond Hill, ” Shreiner’s statement read.

“Six developers, one of whom was appointed to the York Region Police Services Board just one month after the wedding. Another is chair of the Ontario Place Corporation,” the statement continued.

Shreiner questioned the Premier’s claim that this is a private matter, calling it a trust issue and saying that Ontarians are justified in their outrage.

“Once again, this kind of conduct is unacceptable. I renew my call for the Premier to come clean on the real nature of these so-called personal matters, to repeal Bill 23 and to immediately halt plans to carve up our Greenbelt,” he concluded.